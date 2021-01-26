Nabilla reveals some information about her secret project!

On her Snapchat account, the beautiful Nabilla explained to her fans that she was really looking forward to preparing them for her big project. Patience!

For a few days now, Nabilla has been teasing a big project on social networks. And the least we can say is that her fans are eager to learn more. On the other hand, it will take patience.

This Monday, January 25, Nabilla spoke on her Snapchat account. Initially, she wanted to respond to people who ask her how she works in her work. Some also wonder how it is organized.

And who helps him to manage her daily life. Nabilla therefore wanted to enlighten her fans on this mysterious part of her life. But for now, she can’t say anything much to the dismay of her followers.

The pretty brunette said, “I can’t wait to share this with you, to explain, to show you. There’s a lot of stuff you don’t know because there’s a lot of stuff I can’t show it all. ”

The young woman also added: “Mainly there are things that I want to show you because they are very secret. But I don’t want to show you on Snapchat. These are things that mean a lot to me “.

She also confessed, “It’s the fruit of my labor. I want to show it to you, but in a different way than on Snap. So that you understand how I work. How I work. How I managed to start my business, my family life “.

NABILLA PLANS A HUGE PROJECT: HER FANS ARE HURTING

Nabilla also wanted to reassure her fans. Indeed, she intends to make revelations in the days to come. She also explained, “I’m glad I kept all of these things under wraps.”

Nabilla also revealed, “I’m waiting for the right moment to reveal all of this to you. I try to show you little things but I can’t show you everything. Things are quite personal ”.

The reality TV candidate nonetheless corrected: “Not secret but a little all the same. I can’t wait to share all of this with you. I can’t wait to tell you what I’m working on, what will happen in the weeks. ”

Finally, Thomas Vergara’s sweetheart concluded, “Unfortunately I can’t tell you more just yet. You understood. Something cool is happening ”. It will therefore be necessary to show patience.

Some wonder if Nabilla is not preparing a reality show on her life. Others are really wondering about this big project. Milann’s mother has put a little suspense on social networks.

It will be necessary to wait until Nabilla finishes his project before being able to reveal some. We can’t wait to learn more. Case to follow!