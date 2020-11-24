Nabilla really proud of her little brother Tarek on Instagram!

In Story of her Instagram account, Nabilla shared a photo of her little brother Tarek. The latter appeared with his little boy!

It has been several days since Nabilla became an auntie. Indeed, his little brother Tarek became a dad in his turn. And the least we can say is that the arrival of her baby boy seems to delight the whole family.

A few days ago, Nabilla’s brother announced to his fans: “1.11.20 Liaam. Hello Liaam. Today it’s been a day since you were born. And I’m filled with love with your mom if you only knew ”.

Nabilla’s brother also added, “You brought back to my life the thing that I missed a son. I’ll always be here for you. Even at the risk of my life know it. You are my greatest achievement ”.

Finally, Tarek also concluded: “And you gave meaning to my life. Mom fought to bring you into the world. But now you are a little angel with us ”.

NABILLA REALLY VERY PROUD AND VERY HAPPY FOR HER LITTLE BROTHER TAREK

This Tuesday, November 24, Nabilla posted a new photo in the Story of her Instagram account. She unveiled a photo of her brother Tarek. The latter took the pose with his little boy in his arms.

The two showed themselves sleeping. In the caption of this Instagram photo, the reality TV contestant also wrote, “I’m dying of love. My little brother. So proud ”.

An adorable declaration of love that is sure to please the young dad. One thing is certain, the darling of Thomas Vergara is very happy for her little brother. Now her little boy Milann has a cousin.

And the two cousins ​​will surely make the 400 moves later. Tarek takes his role to heart and it really seems to please Milann’s mom!



