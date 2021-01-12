Nabilla ready to embark on a new show?

Good news for Nabilla fans! After a long absence on our TVs, would the young woman finally be ready to embark on a new show?

Followed by more than 6.4 million subscribers on her Instagram account, Nabilla keeps talking about her. And for good reason…

Since her appearance in Les Anges, the pretty brunette has conquered us all with her outspokenness and her bombshell body! Unsurprisingly, fans therefore love to follow his daily life and its adventures of all kinds.

On social media it’s good, but on a show it’s even better! So fans can’t wait to see Nabilla again on TV and rumors say it shouldn’t be too late.

After Allô Nabilla – My family in California and The Incredible Adventures of Nabilla and Thomas in Australia, what does the star have in store for her new show?

NABILLA AND THOMAS: A NEW REALITY TV SHOW ON THEIR LIVES IN DUBAI

And yes, that’s the announcement of the day! On his Instagram account, blogger Aqababe shares the good news with us and ignites the web.

According to him, Nabilla and Thomas should have their own TV show soon! He says: “Banijay [a company producing Touche not at my post, Fort Boyard or Don’t forget the lyrics, editor’s note] has signed a new program with Amazon with Nabilla.”

But that’s not all ! He also tells us that “Filming will begin in Dubai on January 18 and then possibly Venice (currently in talks) and Switzerland until February 6.”

Delighted, fans welcomed the news with open arms! Always wanting to know as much as possible about Nabilla, they will have something to do with her future TV show which will talk “about her life, her brand and her business.”

The show promises plenty of twists and turns! To be continued …