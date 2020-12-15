Nabilla presents herself as a blonde and is not recognized!

New buzz for the beautiful Nabilla! She appears as a blonde with extra long hair and is unrecognizable on her Instagram account.

Definitely, Nabilla does not stop talking about her! Looks, make up, hairstyle… Fans love to decipher her style and discover her new styles every day!

Followed by more than 6 million subscribers on her Instagram account, Nabilla therefore shares everything with us! To the delight of the fans, she always has her phone in her hand to show us her daily life!

And since the star has been living the good life in Dubai with her little family, they never get bored! Without surprise !

NABILLA TEASE US HER NEW HAIR CUT?

Bomb alert ! Nabilla then appears on her Instagram account as a blonde and makes the buzz!

As usual, the young woman is beautiful! However, she is hesitant about her new hair color. To prepare for her appointment at the hairdresser, she then asks her fans for advice: “Tomorrow hairdresser 💕I am doing myself Blonde 👱‍♀️? ”

Shock, the change is radical! In a few hours, Nabilla already has more than 280,000 likes.

Yet, that’s not how fans prefer her! Despite it being sublime, Internet users write to her: “Brown hair with the short bob is what looks best on you in my opinion. 🥰 ”or“ No, you are beautiful in natural brunette. ”

In the following comments, opinions differ! Fans also comment “No stay the way you are ❤️. »« No please. “But also” Bluntly. 😍❤️ ”

And you, what do you think ? Leave us your opinion in the comments!



