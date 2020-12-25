Nabilla poses with Thomas and his granny for Christmas!

At the end of the year, Nabilla therefore celebrated Christmas with Thomas’ family. She posed with her granny!

Now living in Dubai, Nabilla and her little family decided to take a plane to celebrate the holiday season with their family.

Direction France for the small family. Because this is where those close to Thomas Vergara live. Subsequently, they will go to Switzerland to see Nabilla’s family.

In the meantime, Milann has therefore opened his presents with his maternal grandmother, but also with his great-grandmother! Eh yes !

A great joy for the little one who was able to see everyone gathered by his side. Yesterday he was the star of the evening. So he was wearing a beautiful red suit and a bow tie!

On her Instagram account, the reality TV candidate therefore wrote: “My little family and I wish you a Merry Christmas”.

NABILLA LOVES HER STE-FAMILY SO MUCH!

And besides, Nabilla also had a great time with her in-laws. She took a lot of pictures during the evening. Some are already in his Instagram story.

We then see the young woman with her husband and her stepmother. They all pose with Thomas’ grandmother. Nabilla therefore wrote:

“The three women of your life”. One more spike to remind Thomas that she is the one and only third woman?

One thing is certain, the pretty brunette really enjoyed this family home evening. So she wrote, “A wonderful family. I like You. “(…)” Grandma’s love “.

It must be said that they don’t see each other often! This afternoon, Thomas, his wife and Milann have already left France for Switzerland!



