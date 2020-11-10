Nabilla poses with her husband Thomas!

On her Instagram account, Nabilla has just posted a sublime photo with her darling Thomas, from the Abu Dhabi mosque

If in France we are forced to relive a new confinement, on the side of the Emirates, life seems more pleasant. Indeed, when we see Nabilla and Thomas, Benjamin and Maddy, or Julien Tanti and Manon Marsault, it seems that everyone can go about their business without worry.

This allows most to travel. But let everyone be reassured, when we talk about travel, we are not talking about a stay in Mauritius or Tahiti either. On the other hand, traveling within the country itself is possible.

That’s why Nabilla and Thomas made the choice to take a little visit to Abu Dhabi a few days ago. Located a few kilometers from Dubai, the city in which they live, the couple wanted to discover the country’s capital.

Indeed, Abu Dhabi is none other than the capital of the United Arab Emirates and every inhabitant of the country should visit it. Especially since the city has a sublime mosque, as shown in the latest photo of Milann’s mother.

Nabilla, posing with her darling in the very heart of the place of worship.

THOMAS AND NABILA VISIT ABU DHABI MOSQUE

Some would say that this act should be banned. Well, others, it’s perfectly normal to pose in such a pretty place. In any case, Nabilla will divide her fanbase. Some will appreciate his gestures and others will pick up on them.

In any case, Thomas’ sweetheart wanted to immortalize this moment as you will be able to see below. Wearing a veil just like her man, the pretty brunette appeared simply beautiful on her Instagram account.

It’s not his fans who will say the opposite. Many of the latter are reacting and praising their idol. Proof of this is with the following comments: “Truly the perfect couple !! Can’t wait for it to happen to us one day 😭 ❤️❤️. You are in Dubai you do not wear a veil no but hello what 😂. You are too beautiful ! What a perfect couple! ”



