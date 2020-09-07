Nabilla offers itself the smallest luxury handbag in the world

This Monday, September 7, 2020, Nabilla posted a video of her purchase of the day: a Birkin handbag (the beautiful brunette makes the collection) on which we could see a mini Birkin handbag hanging!

“It’s so cute look, the smallest Birkin in the world! Oh, he’s so cute, ”Thomas Vergara’s sweetheart exclaimed via her Instagram story!

We invite you to admire the mini Birkin handbag in question below! This is a screenshot from beautiful Nabilla’s Instagram story!

NABILLA: HER PHOTO IN CHANEL SWIMSUIT MAKES A SENSATION

Passionate about luxury, Nabilla loves buying Haute Couture pieces! So, two days ago, the beautiful brunette posted a photo of herself wearing a Chanel swimsuit!

A photo that Internet users loved! MCE TV therefore invites you to discover some internet user comments, each one more adorable than the other!

“The most beautiful girl in all of reality TV, you are hot Nabilla!” »« Fan of your swimsuit, it is just perfect! “” Beautiful as usual, I love your make-up! One piece swimsuits are so classy on you! ”

We can read on the social network of Milann’s mother! Adorable comments that will make him very happy! We invite you to admire the shot in question below! Nabilla looks breathtaking in this Chanel swimsuit, isn’t she?



