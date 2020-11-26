Nabilla mourns Diego Maradona’s death on Instagram!

Yesterday, Nabilla also paid tribute to Diego Maradona via her social networks after the announcement of his disappearance in the media.

The football world is in mourning! Yesterday, Nabilla also praised the memory of Diego Maradona via Instagram.

Nabilla is one of the stars to absolutely follow on the Web! Via her social networks, Milann’s mother shares everything with her community.

A true marketing pro, she often promotes her brand Nabilla Beauty! And obviously, all the products in its ranges continue to be all the rage in France. Class!

And that’s not all ! The young woman is also causing a sensation with her looks of the moment. She likes to go for chic outfits as much as much more casual outfits.

Passionate about music, the influencer loves to reveal all her playlists to her fans! And what the star loves to do most of all is entertain the gallery.

Teasing, self-mockery is his trademark! And whenever she posts something, her followers are never far away to like or comment on her posts.

Yesterday terrible news hit the football world! Indeed, Diego Maradona – legend in this field – took his last breath at the age of 60. Shocked, Nabilla also paid tribute to the football superstar.

NABILLA WELCOMES THE MEMORY OF DIEGO MARADONA!

To do so, Nabilla therefore relayed a nice photo of the ex-Argentine footballer via his Instagram story. Obviously very saddened by her passing, the influencer also added a sad emoji.

Even if the star likes to tease her husband Thomas Vergara about football… She sometimes likes to follow certain big matches in the company of the latter. And their little Milann is also sometimes in the game. So cute!

Keen on sports, Nabilla’s companion was also studying football in Aix before breaking into the world of reality TV. But he had to hang up his crampons after a nasty ankle injury. The rest you know it …



