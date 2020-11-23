Nabilla: Milann wants to play PS 5 like an adult!

Nabilla spends an evening with her son Milann. And she encourages him to destroy his daddy’s Playstation to get rid of it!

Nabilla spends the evening with her son Milann. And not everything is going as planned. Indeed, the little boy is very excited and he destroys everything in her path. But the mom can’t scold him and she assumes him as a story on her Snapchat account.

Already, it’s the return of their dog Pita. The dog had been with them for a long time. So Milann wants to stroke her, but he’s not very delicate. He has just learned to walk and often collapses on the animal. But he tries to be gentle.

Nabilla is happy to see her son’s reaction, but it won’t last. Indeed, Milann begins to run everywhere and do stupid things. He climbs the furniture, he touches everything and breaks in her path. But the young mother cannot anger him.

“Look, he is stupid after stupidity but I can’t scold him, he doesn’t understand him” Nabilla said in the story. So, well launched, the little boy continues her carnage. He goes to her father’s console, picks up the controller and throws it to the ground.

NABILLA ENCOURAGES MILANN TO DESTROY THE PLAYSTATION

Because yes, Nabilla is fed up with Thomas playing Playstation. So she said to Milann, “Yes that’s my son, go ahead!” Unfortunately, the little boy quickly scatters and runs elsewhere. But he returns to the console.

He takes the laundry basket and pushes it onto the Playstation. Nabilla said to him “go push, push” to encourage him to break it. Well of course, this little game quickly tires the little boy who changes games. In any case, the young woman must have spent an eventful evening.

All alone with her son in the midst of madness, you need to have energy!



