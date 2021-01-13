Nabilla: Milann in the sandbox with Thomas Vergara!

On her Snapchat account, Nabilla shared some really adorable videos of Milann playing like crazy with Thomas Vergara !!

On social networks, Nabilla very often reveals her daily life. To the delight of her fans, she shares moments of her life with her darling Thomas Vergara and their adorable little boy Milann.

And the least we can say is that the whole little family is really tight-knit. Nabilla also plays very often with Milann. But she’s not the only one. Thomas Vergara also has a lot of fun with his son.

The parents do everything to ensure that Milann is fulfilling in his life. And that he grows up well, without missing anything. At only 1 year old, Nabilla’s child has traveled all over the world.

Only a few weeks old, Milann was already taking the plane from France to Dubai. As a reminder, the reality TV candidate and her husband previously lived in London. For the birth of their son, they came to Paris.

NABILLA UNVEILS AN ADORABLE MOMENT OF COMPLICITY BETWEEN MILANN AND THOMAS

Nabilla and Thomas Vergara have spent several weeks in the capital. After a short wait, they took the plane to their new villa in Dubai. Since then, they seem happier than ever.

Nabilla put Milann in the nursery in Dubai. When the little boy is not with his friends, he can count on his parents to play with him. This Tuesday, January 12, his mom shared an adorable photo.

On her Snapchat account, Thomas Vergara’s wife shared a photo of her husband playing with Milann. The two played in a sandbox. And the least that can be said is that the little boy seemed to be having a lot of fun.

This moment of complicity between father and son has also melted the fans of Nabilla!