Nabilla loves her dog Pide on Snapchat!

On her Snapchat account, Nabilla told her fans that she was completely gaga over her dog Pita. She seems happy to have it!

For a few hours now, Nabilla seems really in heaven. The reason ? She has found her little dog Pita. The latter had to leave the family home because of a new law. But her mom decided to challenge her.

Indeed, Nabilla revealed to her fans not long ago: “Look who came home. My love, my baby (note: her dog). She came back as I explained to you in a somewhat “illegal” manner.

Nabilla also added: “Because I’m in trouble with the people who rented the apartment to me. At the beginning they told us that there was no problem with animals etc in the apartment “.

The young woman continued, “A few months later they told us that a new rule was passed. And animals are prohibited. They made us put our Pita outside. Otherwise we all had to leave the place ”.

NABILLA VERY HAPPY TO FIND HER LITTLE PITA

Finally, Nabilla decided to challenge this new law. She called in a lawyer. And got his little dog Pita back. Since her return, she seems truly over the moon. It must be said that Pita is a full member of her family.

This Monday, November 23, the reality TV candidate shared several videos on her Snapchat account. She was totally gaga over her little dog. It must be said that she is making up for lost time with Pita.

In the process of giving him kisses and hugs, Milann’s mother also seemed very happy to find her pet. On the other hand, her fans wonder if she is not risking a lot by not following the rules.

It will take patience to find out. But now, Thomas Vergara’s wife seems delighted!



