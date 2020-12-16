Nabilla looks lovely next to her huge Christmas tree!

Nabilla posed in front of her Christmas tree! The beautiful wears a superble outfit super sexy and ultra casual at the same time …

The beautiful Nabilla was all the rage with her new Christmas photo! Indeed, she posed in front of her magnificent tree!

Soon Milann’s mother will be flying to France! She decided to spend the holidays with her family!

With her little family, Nabilla will visit Thomas! Then, she will go see her grandmother …

Thus, she intends to give him a surprise! Indeed, Livia does not really suspect that her granddaughter will come to see her for Christmas!

The grandmother and great-grandmother will be super happy to see her grandson! Eh yes ! The latter has not seen much since his birth …

At the same time, the Vergara couple live in Dubai … So, because of the pandemic, Livia did not want to take risks by taking the plane …

We totally understand it! Nabilla understands her too, but for Milann’s birthday, she wished her grandmother was there!

NABILLA SHOWS OUT IN A SUPER LOOK IN FRONT OF HER CHRISTMAS TREE!

The beautiful brunette has unveiled a great photo to her subscribers! Indeed, she posed in front of her Christmas tree!

For the occasion, Nabilla had put on a sexy but relaxed outfit and a rhinestone crown … A real goddess!

Milann’s mother therefore takes advantage of her beautiful Christmas tree before leaving for France… Just like Jessica Thivenin!

Indeed, the pretty blonde also made her Christmas tree in advance because she will be returning to France to see her family. Eh yes ! Living in Dubai has its advantages, but the family is far away …

We can’t wait to see our favorite TV stars return to France. Not you ?

In any case, whether for Nabilla or Jessica, returning to the country is a real organization! Indeed, they are mothers now …

Thus, their young can make them misery during the journey!

Who do you think Milann or Maylone will be wiser?



