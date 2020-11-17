Nabilla looks forward to the same bag collection as Cardi B!

Cardi B accumulates Hermès bags by the dozen! But Nabilla is getting closer and can’t wait to catch up with the famous American rapper.

Almost a month ago, Cardi B unveiled her huge collection of Hermès bags. On Instagram, Nabilla then announced that she had almost as many and that she was indeed planning to catch up with the singer.

Very active on social networks, Nabilla reveals everything about her lively daily life. With it, Internet users do not have time to be bored.

They follow the crazy adventures of their idol en masse, in search of new nuggets. And yet, there is plenty to do!

As a result, Nabilla has no less than 6 million subscribers on Instagram, her favorite platform. Yes, you did hear!

And she has once again made the buzz on the platform with a brand new revelation … The French star of social networks has almost as many Hermès bags as Cardi B!

NABILLA WANTS AS MANY HARMES BAGS AS CARDI B!

Almost a month ago, Cardi B unveiled her huge collection of Hermès bags on Instagram. We see her pose in a red dress in front of a wall of unique pieces!

The cliché then caused a lot of reaction on the social network. But we have to believe that she is not the only one to have such a collection …

In her story, Nabilla has just declared that she only needed “5 more” before equaling the very famous US rapper. No, you’re not dreaming !

Then she can only hurry, catch up with her ASAP! “Come on, more than 5 and we are tied” she declares with 4 laughing emojis. Will she achieve it?



