Nabilla: Little Milann plays to do stupid things!

Nabilla is with her son at home for the evening. But Milann decided to do something stupid this evening. He steals his mom’s things

Since becoming a mom, Nabilla has loved spending time with her son Milann. But it begins to grow and therefore to do stupid things. But the young woman cannot scold him, so she watches him turning everything over.

Because if at the beginning Milann is rather calm and strokes the dog, it does not last long. The little boy has a lot of energy. He begins to bang on a candle that falls in the center of a small table. But Nabilla admits, she can’t blame him.

She tells Snapchat story “I can’t scold him for doing anything. It must be said that he does not understand him. Mom is going to get the candle, don’t worry sweetheart. But luckily her son is trying to destroy things that suit him.

Because when she sees Milann with the Playstation 5 controller in her hand, the mother encourages her. She is fed up with Thomas playing so if her son can destroy her! But the little boy quickly moves on. He gets a package from his mother.

NABILLA LETS MILANN STEAL HER BUSINESS!

So he retrieves the box with items for Nabilla and runs away. Nabilla tells him “not that, come back”, but nothing helps, the little boy is very curious. He then begins to put down whatever is in the box.

After that, he grabs the basket of laundry and pushes it around the house. And he begins to move once again towards the Playstation. So there, Nabilla encourages him to push harder! Because what amuses Milan is pushing the object.

In short, a somewhat eventful evening for Nabilla. It must be said that at this age, children test their parents a little, but also their environment. So now is a good time for silly things!



