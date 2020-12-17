Nabilla: Jessica Thivenin is dealing with Milann’s education!

Jessica Thivenin she launched a pike to the attention of Nabilla on the education of her son? It could well be so!

Jessica Thivenin may have thrown a big tackle at Nabilla, but in a really very subtle way!

The two moms really don’t get along! In fact, we’ve been hearing spikes in between for a few weeks …

Sad news for fans who thought Jessica Thivenin and Nabilla could be friends living in Dubai! However, it made matters worse… But why?

It seems that Milann’s mother, by becoming close to the Tanti, has chosen her side on Manon Marsault’s side! So, as soon as she can, she tackles Thibault Garcia’s sweetheart!

Maybe there is a little jealousy there too? Indeed, Jessica Thivenin and Julien would be friends again, so why would Nabilla continue to pick on Maylone’s mother?

The beautiful brunette may not stand that the blonde is so successful on TV …

JESSICA THIVENIN TACLE NABILLA!

Lately, the spikes have intensified between the two TV stars … Indeed, last week we had already underlined a little something …

It was a tweet that said Nabilla tasted better than Jessica Thivenin! As much to tell you that the beautiful brunette immediately liked this message for all to see!

Today, it’s up to the beautiful blonde to clash subtly … Indeed, she would have criticized the education that Thomas’s sweetheart gives Milann!

Jessica Thivenin said, “I’m so happy because my son listens to me all the time. The fact that I’m a slacker maybe, but when I say no it’s no. It’s me who decides, it’s not him, it’s not otherwise. ”

A way of saying that Nabilla does not control Milann? It could well be!



