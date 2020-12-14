Nabilla is very happy to take care of her nephew Liaam!

Nabilla is completely addicted to her nephew! The star spent time with little Liaam and showered him with gifts. We tell you everything!

Nabilla spent her Sunday afternoon with Tarek’s son. And surprise! The star is completely gaga with her little nephew Liaam. Find out all the details in the rest of the article!

Nabilla’s family got bigger just a month ago! Indeed, his brother Tarek became a father for the first time!

The young man and his darling Camélia welcomed little Liaam on November 11. And since then, the whole Benattia family has been living on a cloud!

Nabilla is very close to her brother to help him in his new role as a dad. The it girl spends a lot of time with her little nephew and spoils him as much as Milann!

Yesterday, the star spent her Sunday afternoon at Tarek’s house to take care of Liaam. The bomb did not hide her joy at the thought of looking after the little one month old baby!

Nabilla filmed herself on Snapchat to share the good news with her fans. “Today is Sunday, and on Sunday we’re going to see the nephew of love! Tata Nabilla is going to see her favorite nephew! I am so happy “.

NABILLA COMPLETELY GAGA WITH HER NEWBORN LIAAM!

Nabilla and Thomas therefore prepared their visit and went to the Mall to buy gifts for the little boy. And as always, Neb ’saw the big picture for his nephew!

The couple then filmed with Tarek’s son. And surprise! Thomas Vergara and Nabilla fall in love with the little one month old baby!

Neb has fun teasing his sweetheart. She then declares: “Thomas, he’s having a relapse, he wants to nurture!” “.

So would the star want to have a second baby with her sweetheart? Case to follow! Anyway, the pretty brunette can’t do without her little nephew Liaam!



