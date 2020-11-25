Nabilla is very happy to finally reveal her secret project!

Nabilla yesterday revealed a project that she had been keeping secret for months … The beauty therefore shared the big news in a story!

The pretty Nabilla had a stroke of stress yesterday … Indeed, she unveiled the big project on which she has been working for months.

Full cardboard business side for the TV star! With her brand Nabilla Beauty, she has a big success!

Indeed, its products are recognized as being of very good quality and great buys! At the same time, the beautiful brunette works hard to achieve this result!

Not long ago, Gaëlle Garcia Diaz, who gave her opinion on Maeva Ghennam’s brand, made a video to judge Nabilla’s cosmetics. And you might as well say that the expert was delighted!

Indeed, few products did not seduce him! Very cool !

In an Instagram story, Nabilla responded to this video by saying that she found it very constructive and that she liked to have feedback so that she could always do better! Very mature on his part!

NABILLA RELEASES A BRAND NEW PROJECT!

Either way, Nabilla isn’t just about her brand. Indeed, the beautiful has lots of projects!

Thus, some are dear to her heart than others because she spends so much time on it! The one she revealed in the story yesterday particularly touched her!

This is a capsule collection with the brand “Eleven Paris”. So awesome !

So she wrote with emotion under the teaser of the short video: “Ready? I have been working on this capsule collection for months. You are not ready, so proud! Bravo Nabilla!

Milann’s mother even shared a post from an Instagram star wearing a preview of the clothes … It was Léna Situations who had this honor and might as well tell you that it looks great on her!



