Nabilla is so nostalgic for her Emily in Paris!

Very active on Instagram, Nabilla is nostalgic for her old looks. She is all the rage with the style of the series “Emily In Paris”!

As you probably know, Nabilla likes to change her style regularly. On Instagram, the very famous French blogger is nostalgic for her look Emily In Paris!

Every day, Nabilla feeds its various social networks with photos, each more sublime than the next. With it, Internet users do not have time to be bored.

They follow the crazy adventures of their idol en masse, in search of new nuggets. And yet, there is plenty to do!

Photo shoots, outfits of the day, or even new announcements, everything goes! The former reality TV candidate spends a good part of her time surfing the Internet!

Not long ago, Nabilla then posted her nostalgia on Instagram, one of her favorite platforms. She misses her Emily In Paris look a lot!

NABILLA MAKES SENSATION WITH HER EMILY IN PARIS LOOK!

Earlier today, Nabilla returned to the different looks through which she went on Instagram. And there are many !

The social media star then pulled out a photo in which she adopts the same style as the heroine in the hit series Emily In Paris.

And it sends very heavy! Platinum blond hair, little black blouse and leather beret, Internet users unanimously validate their idol’s outfit!

Still in her Instagram story, Nabilla also unveiled some photos of her pregnancy. “This is the body that gave me my loving Mimi. I realize… Women are magic! ”.

We let you take a look at the Instagram story of the very famous French blogger!



