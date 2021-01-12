Nabilla is showing up to tease her brand’s novelties!

Nabilla has unveiled a sexy teaser to announce the novelties of her beauty brand. His announcement had the effect of a bomb on the web!

Nabilla is still preparing many surprises for her fans! Indeed, the it-girl unveiled an ultra sexy video to announce the arrival of her new make up products. And his fans loved it! We show you!

Nabilla has enjoyed immense success for several years. Indeed, Thomas’ sweetheart is one of the most followed reality TV candidates on the web!

The pretty brunette therefore gives everything to make the buzz on Instagram. Sexy shoots, family photos, dream trips… the it girl does everything to wow her fans!

Thomas’s sweetheart is also using his fame to make her childhood dreams come true! She thus created her own makeup brand Nabilla Beauty. We love !

The young mother offers a selection of beauty products to reproduce her sexy looks. And some of his creations are already essential on the web. Unbelievable !

Nabilla therefore does not want to stop there! The beauty addict is also preparing some big surprises for the year 2021!

NABILLA KISSES THE CANVAS WITH HER SEXY TEASER!

The pretty brunette has just made an event announcement on Instagram. Indeed, she reveals to her fans the arrival of an XXL novelty.

Nabilla also shares a steamy teaser to raise the suspense. We can see her striking a pose with a superb make up!

The young mother also has long curly hair and very long nails. So, will she launch a hair line or manicure products? The mystery remains unsolved!

This ad was like a bombshell on Instagram! Indeed, fans couldn’t resist checking out this sexy video of Nabilla. And they wonder what the star is preparing for 2021!

However, you will have to wait until January 13 to discover all the new features. We can not wait! And you ?