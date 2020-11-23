Nabilla is proud of her little brother Tarek!

Tarek was only just a dad. And Nabilla is very proud of her little brother. She then asks him her first feelings.

For months Nabilla has been eager to become an auntie. And it is done! Camélia, Tarek’s wife has just given birth to a baby boy. And that’s all happiness for the star. So last night she was using a friend’s birthday to ask her little brother questions.

Tarek is only 24 years old but his sister finds him very mature. Since November 11 he has been the father of a little Liaam. Camélia confided that the delivery went very well under an epidural.

The birth was done in just 15 minutes, blissful! Yesterday, the dad was going out with Nabilla. So in the Snapchat story, her sister probes the soul of the brand new dad.

“So the new daddy, how’s it going at home?” She asks giving her brother a hug. Tarek responds bluntly. “Well, it’s going very well. A little tired but otherwise it’s just happiness. ”

“I’m so happy that I don’t even calculate fatigue,” Tarek replies. Nabilla is moved by her answer and exclaims “oh that’s so cute! But his little brother continues.

NABILLA IS HAPPY FOR HER BROTHER

“I can’t describe how it is. But in any case it is a happiness that is indescribable! The young woman couldn’t wait to be an auntie. Especially since Camélia’s little one is a boy.

She already imagines her son Milann inseparable from his cousin. She confided in the story: “I can’t wait for Milann to meet him. ”

And to see my brother’s child and my child together, it is very moving. “But with covid-19, Nabilla couldn’t see her nephew too much! So she enjoys this evening with her brother.

What is certain is that we will surely soon see pictures of the whole family! Nabilla’s mother had also come on purpose for the baby’s birth.



