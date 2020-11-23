Nabilla is making her wardrobe for Milann’s return to France

Nabilla has not been back to France for a long time now! But she intends to make her comeback with her family!

Ever since she left France to live in Dubai, Nabilla has been very happy. She is living her best life with Thomas and her son Milann!

Together, they traveled a lot, enjoyed the sea, the swimming pool. They also met new friends like Maeva Ghennam, Demdem and Maitre Gims. But also Manon Marsault and Julien Tanti.

Only here, although she is filled, she misses France a lot. And that’s exactly why she decided to go back!

Eh yes ! Nabilla will soon make her big comeback in the country where she was born. And of course, she will come with her little piece of cabbage Milann.

NABILLA: “I CLEARLY SPILLED MY SON”

And that takes a lot of preparation! Eh yes ! The reality TV candidate therefore decided to redo her son’s wardrobe. So she confided in her Snapchat account:

“I clearly spoiled my son for France. Because I realized that he didn’t have warm clothes, like jackets, coats, pants, vests, sweaters. Hats.

I really got to make myself happy, that’s really too good because from two years ago everything. And he can dress like her father like that ”

Nabilla also adds: “It’s really cool because I really buy little boy’s clothes. In addition, I prefer to take him clothes a little larger so he has a choice ”.

One thing is certain, Nabilla is eager to return to France. She will finally see her dear and loving grandmother who she misses so much. And her baby will discover her for the first time!



