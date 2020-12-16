Nabilla is making fun of Magali Berdah with the project!

Nabilla and her agent, Magali Berdah, have revealed that they have made a great project! This teaser really makes us want …

Beautiful Nabilla and Magali Berdah teased us a great project! On Snapchat, they teased their fans a lot!

Milann’s mother makes the most of Dubai before coming back to France! Indeed, she will be spending the end of the year holidays with her family!

Good news for Livia who will finally be able to see her great-grandson! Since he was born, she hasn’t been able to see him much …

The latter will therefore have a great surprise when she sees the Vergara family disembark … We can tell that there will be tears!

Anyway, Nabilla decided to enjoy the evenings in Dubai with Magali Berdah! Yesterday evening, the two friends got together to celebrate a great event …

Indeed, they teased us about a secret project… We can’t wait to know!

NABILLA AND MAGALI BERDAH TEASED US A GREAT PROJECT!

As we told you above, Nabilla and Magali Berdah had a great evening in Dubai last night. The latter were excited!

Indeed, the very close friends had just completed a great project … Suffice to say that they made us want to know what it is all too much.

Nabilla and Magali Berdah therefore told us: “Be careful because tonight we have achieved something and I am too proud. Hope you enjoy it. It is above all a project for you. The agent of the reality TV stars added, “You are all going to be too proud. You are sure to love it! ”

What do you think it’s gonna be? We have no idea, but we would like to have some clues about this famous project!

Case to be continued …



