Nabilla is making a fiery declaration of love to Thomas!

On her Instagram account, the beautiful Nabilla shared a video where she made a very beautiful declaration of love to her husband Thomas Vergara!

This year, Nabilla spent her New Year with her darling Thomas Vergara but also several friends. The two were accompanied by Maeva Ghennam, Manon Marsault, Julien Tanti but also Illan. They seem very close to the latter.

This Saturday, January 2, Nabilla shared a new video on her Instagram account of her New Year. She struck a pose kissing Thomas Vergara in front of a magnificent fireworks display in Dubai.

At the end of her video, Nabilla appeared laughing out loud. Dressed in a sublime outfit, she appeared very classy alongside Thomas who opted for a suit.

In the caption of her Instagram video, the young woman also wrote: “I love you my man. Every year I love you even more. ” With her post, she garnered over 1 million views in just three hours from her fans.

NABILLA MAKES HER FANS DREAM WITH HER COUPLE

In the comments, the latter clearly cracked when they saw the video of the two lovebirds. It must be said that they have made more than one dream on social networks. With an idyllic setting, Nabilla and Thomas Vergara appeared to be very accomplices.

Their subscribers seem very happy to see them start this beautiful year on a nice note of love. Once again, the young woman and her husband went through 2020 to 2021, both hand in hand.

Below the video, fans also wrote to mom, “I love this couple. “,” You are so beautiful. “,” So beautiful this couple. “, ” Full of happiness. “,” The most beautiful glamorous couple. “But also” Too too cute “.

Many messages that are sure to please the reality TV candidate. Still, some criticized him. Indeed, they do not understand that she flaunts her relationship so much in Dubai. There, discretion is the key word!



