Nabilla is controversial on the internet because of its mask!

Nabilla has always had the habit of chaining up arguments. Last night, she made the talk again by wearing a fake diamond mask!

Decidedly, Nabilla really likes being the center of everyone’s attention. Especially when it comes to the look! Indeed, if Nabilla is known for her funny phrases, she mostly made the talk by wearing very provocative outfits.

Today Milann’s mother has changed her style. But her outfits and items aren’t always popular! Earlier this year, she made the buzz with her expensive Hermès bag.

And yesterday, his outfit was still controversial! And for good reason ! Nabilla wore a transparent diamond mask that did not respect health and safety rules at all.

Her husband Thomas even pointed out that her mask was not suitable. In his snaps, he therefore asked him to remove it. But Nabilla refused, saying she “didn’t care what other people look at.”

Yet she was fine in public places, where it is essential to wear a mask to limit the spread of COVID-19.

NABILLA: “WEAR YOUR MASK”

But whatever ! Nabilla therefore ignored her husband’s remarks, and she spent her evening in the company of Maeva Ghennam and her friend Akram, with the same mask.

On her Instagram account, Nabilla played the provocation by posting a photo with this mask, and adding the caption: “Wear your mask”.

Neither one nor two, Internet users have therefore reacted en masse. They are very upset. We can therefore read: “The masks of the rich (…) Your mask is useless (…) is it anything you think you are not to respect anyone? (…) I like you but now I find it disrespectful! “



