Nabilla is aware of the power of women to give life

Nabilla is thrilled with her little Milann! On the Web, the businesswoman was ecstatic about having been able to give life.

For Nabilla, family is sacred! Via her social networks, the star has also shared old pictures of her baby bump. And she was grateful that she was able to give birth.

More and more of you are following Nabilla’s daily life via her social networks. It must be said that on the Web, the young woman has a large community.

And she enjoys sharing her everyday life on Snapchat. But also on Instagram!

The latest news is that all is well for the star and her family. Last week, her brother Tarek and his partner Camélia welcomed their first child: a little boy named Liaam!

Being very close to her fans, it was Nabilla who made the news official on the Web. Already totally gaga over her son Milann, the pretty brunette will love to spoil her newborn nephew.

A few hours ago in her Instagram story, the star – visibly nostalgic – shared old photos of her baby bump. You will see, the influencer series of shots is awesome!

GREAT NABILLA FOR GIVING LIFE!

As you can see, Nabilla has decided to reveal old images of her pregnancy. A period that she particularly enjoyed living with her husband Thomas Vergara.

“This is the body that gave me my love Mimi,” the star captioned the first images she shared with her fans.

In the footage – Liaam’s aunt proudly strokes her plump belly. Moments later, it is in a white outfit that she happily displays her incredible baby bump.

“I realize… women are magic,” Nabilla added in her last post. No doubt the star’s community loved the businesswoman’s snapshot series. So cute!



