Nabilla is a fan of “father’s eyes” green eyes!

The young starlet Nabilla has fallen for the green eyes of her son Milann! We give you more details. Nabilla has fallen for the pretty eyes of her son Milann!

The young mother is indeed completely a fan of the eyes of her adored son. Besides, Nabilla is not shy about letting her fans know.

Thus, she posted a series of Stories on her Snapchat account where she shows her son Milann. We then see the latter playing in the living room of their beautiful house in Dubai.

“Oh her daddy’s eyes” said Nabilla. “Green eyes” can we hear him say on the social network.

” They’re so cute ! »Finally loose the young mother. Obviously, little Milann has indeed inherited beautiful green eyes from his dad Thomas Vergara. And that doesn’t seem to displease the young starlet.

NABILLA: A HAPPY MOM

Nabilla is therefore displayed on social networks completely fan of her son Milann and his beautiful green eyes. Moreover, the young woman shared on Snapchat all the progress of her day with her son.

We discover her preparing him for his second day of nursery. Barely returned, little Milann enjoys moments of complicity with his mother.

And Nabilla does not hesitate to share it all with her thousands of fans. In fact, we also see her playing with her son Milann.

The latter has fun hiding behind the curtains so that his mother can find him. Adorable moments that fans are sure to love to experience.

The young woman seems overwhelmed with love. She also shares an adorable Snap where we see her kissing her little one.

But despite her busy mother’s life, the young woman remains very active. Between two moments with her son, the pretty brunette shoots for her brand Nabilla Beauty!



