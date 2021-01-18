Nabilla in panic makes her son Milann make a promise!

On her Instagram account, Nabilla asked her little boy Milann to make her a promise. She wants him to respect her at all costs!

While Nabilla had been in a relationship with Thomas Vergara for several years, the two decided to have a child. More than a year ago, the pretty brunette gave birth to an adorable baby boy named Milann.

Nabilla had confided on Instagram: “I have just lived the happiest day of my life. What I feel today is inexplicable. My husband and I are now parents ”.

Nabilla also added: “Milann, the fruit of our love, was born on 10/11/2019 at 1:06 pm. A wonderful little angel weighing 3kg620. He is doing wonderfully and our happiness is infinite ”.

Finally, the young woman also concluded: “I can’t find the words to describe our joy. We are filled with love. Thanks to my husband who was exemplary from start to finish. You are my whole life, I love you so much “.

And the least we can say is that Milann has totally transformed his mother. Since arriving, Nabilla has really calmed down. She takes her role very seriously. From time to time, she even struggles with authority.

A few months ago, Nabilla had an argument with her mother and her husband Thomas Vergara. The latter criticized him for not giving a ban to his little boy. With her, the latter has all the rights.

NABILLA DOES NOT WANT MILANN TO ACCESS TIKTOK

Pained by these remarks, Nabilla had made touching confidences on social networks. Indeed, she had explained that she had trouble saying “no” to her little boy. It must be said that the latter really makes the young woman crack.

Nabilla seems to be afraid that her son Milann will no longer love him if she forbids him things. Her fans still wonder if she managed to overcome her fears. And the latter are very numerous for the mother.

It must be said that since her boy was born, new anxieties have surfaced in her life. The reality TV contestant has asked her son to promise her something very important. It seems to be close to his heart.

This Saturday, January 16, Nabilla shared several videos on her Snapchat account. Fans could hear Milann saying hello to his dog, Pita. He revealed: “Titaaaa, Titaaaa, Titaaaa”.

It was then that the young woman asked her little boy for a favor. Indeed, she confided: “Milann you promise to mom that you will never go on Tik Tok”. A rather surprising request.

Indeed, fans wonder why the presenter of Love Island wants to ban the social network for her son. To be continued!