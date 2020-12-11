Nabilla in Leather Dress on Instagram!

On Instagram, Nabilla unveiled her latest shoot for her brand “Nabilla Beauty”. You will see, the star is breathtaking!

Warning the eyes ! Nabilla struck again. Via her Instagram story, the star therefore displayed herself in a trendy and very sexy outfit that suited her perfectly. Her followers certainly loved her look.

Every day, Nabilla is there to feed all her social networks. And every time she posts something, all her admirers are on the alert.

Last I heard, all is well for the businesswoman. The influencer continues to quietly lead her little life in Dubai.

And obviously, she is also concocting a little surprise for her community. Indeed, the star has just shared the backstage of her last shoot for “Nabilla Beauty”.

As usual, the companion of Thomas Vergara has put the small dishes in the big ones to be immortalized. Surrounded by the best, the result can only be perfect! The proof in pictures.

NABILLA MAKES SENSATION ON INSTAGRAM!

This time, Nabilla has therefore bet on a sublime leather outfit for this new photo session. Her ultra glamorous make up brilliantly highlighted the pretty features of her face.

Facing the photographer, Magali Berdah’s protege therefore alternated the poses brilliantly! There is no doubt that the sequence amazed her fans.

With its brand, Nabilla only wants the best to satisfy all of its consumers. And to get there, she always puts the package there.

The businesswoman also multiplies the ranges while surfing on new trends. Listening to criticism, Milann’s mother takes note of all the feedback she receives to rectify the situation.

In any case, her brand is a hit! And its success is not stolen. Between lipsticks, blushes and eye shadow: her community is spoiled for choice. We love !



