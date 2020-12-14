Nabilla, “I wanted a video” to leave Milann at the nursery!

Nabilla just posted a new story on Snapchat. She drops Milann off at the nursery, which is obviously not easy!

For a few days now, Nabilla must therefore put Milann in the nursery. And the least we can say is that it is not easy. Indeed, on Snapchat she has just shown herself almost in tears.

Nabilla has been a mother for a few months now. But the young woman must therefore face a terrible ordeal. Put her little boy in the nursery.

A few days ago, she dropped off her son for the first time and it was not without emotion. Nabilla shared this moment with her fans. And she confessed that she let out a small tear.

“I didn’t snap you too much because I was so emotional, I thought I was going to crack again for sure, so I spared you. It was really good. It was complicated for me. When we got home, I was sad for an hour, he did really well. ”

NABILLA, MOTHER HEN

Nabilla then adds. “Apparently he played well with the kids. He only stayed two and a half hours because it was the first day so it wouldn’t be too much of a sudden. And there are younger, older kids … He got along great, he was really sweet, he didn’t cry. It was my anguish. ”

“I was like ‘imagine he’s looking for us’, but when we went looking for him, he was happy to find us, he hugged us. ”

Nabilla therefore comes once again to drop off her little boy at the nursery. And again, it was difficult. The young woman shared this moment on Snapchat. “This morning I dropped my son off at the nursery. I was too stressed because I don’t know how it’s going. With covid, we don’t have the right to go and see how it goes “.

“We don’t even see where he’s going to play, so I asked for videos. It was suck. But the lady reassured us ”.



