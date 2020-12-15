Nabilla: his little Milann screwed up his luxury pumps!

Nabilla can’t believe it! Milann broke his favorite luxury pumps! The star therefore pushed a huge rant on Snapchat!

Not always easy being a mom! And that Nabilla understood it well! Indeed, his little Milann had fun destroying his luxury shoes. A blow for the star who then pushed a rant on Snapchat. We tell you everything!

Since the birth of her son, Nabilla has loved showing off her daily life as a young mother. Indeed, Thomas’ sweetheart shares her happiness on the web every day. She thus films all the exploits of her little boy Milann.

However, the star is starting to struggle with her one-year-old son. The little one becomes hyperactive and keeps doing stupid things.

Yesterday, Milann made his mother angry. And for good reason: the latter literally destroyed Nabilla’s luxury shoes to play with.

The it girl filmed this huge silliness live on Snapchat. And the latter is completely helpless in the face of the situation.

She then exclaims: “I can’t believe it! I will explode ! I can’t realize! What do you have in your hands Milann? You broke mom’s shoes! Shoes not found! “.

DISGUSTED NABILLA: HER SON DESTROYED HER AMINA MUADDI PUMPS

The little boy tore off the rhinestone star from the front of the shoe. He then runs away with the song so as not to get argued by his mom.

Nabilla films the extent of the damage and explains, “I’m so disgusted! I love them too much. They are Amina Muaddi you can’t find guys. I can’t even buy them back ”.

Milann does not seem to understand the gravity of his gesture. Indeed, the little boy looks at his mother and tries to talk to her. But Nabilla doesn’t want to hear anything!

The star then gives a huge rant and argues with his son by showing him his stupidity. No doubt, the star will now think twice before letting him play in his dressing room!



