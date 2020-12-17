Nabilla: her son Milann is very stylish with designer clothes!

The beautiful Nabilla has just posted a wonderful video of her son Milann! The little one was wearing a Burberry set!

Nabilla just posted an adorable video of her son! Indeed, on the images in question, the young Milann wore a very classy outfit signed by a major luxury brand!

Nabilla refuses nothing to her son! Indeed, for her little one, the young woman does not hesitate to put her hand in her pocket! Thus, the mother loves to dress her son with pieces signed by major Haute Couture houses!

Indeed, this Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the sweetheart of Thomas Vergara posted a video of her son while he was wearing a Burberry brand outfit! An outfit that mom loved!

Indeed, via her Snap Chat story, we could hear the beautiful Nabilla saying to her son very enthusiastically: “Who dressed you like that, is that your daddy?” »We let you admire the outfit in question below!

NABILLA SHARES HER HAPPINESS ON INSTAGRAM

A few hours ago, Nabilla posted a nice photo of her via her Instagram feed! A snapshot that the beautiful brunette has accompanied with a long caption: “Today I can tell you that I am happy! ”

Milann’s mom then explained why. “Glad to be married to an exceptional man who has always been there for me. An extraordinary person with a huge heart and great values. I love you my man, my friend, my lover, my soul mate, my husband. ”

Nabilla also added: “Happy to be the mother of the most wonderful little boy, who is always smiling, kind, intelligent and above all healthy. Happy to have created my own business which, thanks to you, is a real success. I’m so involved in making it fun for you and I hope this is just the start of this crazy adventure. ”

“Finally happy to have YOU, my community, you who bring me so much love every day. You are my strength and I owe you everything. Know that every day that God makes, I try to be the best version of myself. “



