Nabilla: her resolutions for the year 2021 shock fans!

Nabilla Benattia recently spoke on her Snapchat account to expose her resolutions for the new year 2021! The year 2021 is starting with a bang for Nabilla. Indeed, she could have caught the virus.

Nabilla and Maeva Ghennam spent the New Years Eve alongside Manon Marsault, who is positive for Covid-19.

The two young women therefore had to be tested. However, they must wait for the results that will fall tomorrow.

This news does not take away from the fact that Nabilla had a very good holiday season. So, after spending Christmas with his family, the star celebrated the New Year with his darling and his friends, in Dubai.

NABILLA: NEW RESOLUTIONS?

Who says new year, says new resolutions. And as much to say that people do not escape it. So, Nabilla wanted to share hers, on her Snapchat account.

The young woman then explains: “no longer justify myself on my snap. For all the people who follow me and who come to seek justifications on such and such a subject, or such thing that I was able to do, given that we are influencers and we still remain human and especially that everything is analyzed all year round so that’s something you have to accept. Otherwise we don’t show our life, if we don’t want to be deciphered, analyzed, criticized etc. Me is something that I really accepted If I chose to be exposed, it is not so that everyone loves me on the contrary, I know that there are many people who do not I don’t like, I know there are plenty who love me and I don’t care, I know that’s how it is in life. (…). “.

It remains to be seen if the beautiful Nabilla will manage to hold on to it.



