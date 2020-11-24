Nabilla: her adorable son Milann discovers her body

Via her Snapchat account, Nabilla melted her community by immortalizing an adorable moment with her son Milann!

Every day, Nabilla feeds its social networks to the delight of its subscribers. Lately, her little Milann seemed to be very intrigued by her belly.

Nabilla’s daily life in Dubai continues to captivate the crowds! Last I heard, all is well for the businesswoman.

We can even say that the influencer is currently on a cloud! And for good reason: last November 11 his brother Tarek and his partner Camélia formalized the birth of their 1st child.

A little boy named Liaam! Totally gaga over her nephew, Nabilla was quick to share his news via her social networks.

And obviously the toddler is doing well! In any case, Internet users are obviously eager to discover more pictures of Milann’s cousin.

A few hours ago, the businesswoman hit the web again by sharing an adorable moment with her son. As he was taking his bath, Milann seemed very intrigued by his mom’s tummy!

NABILLA: MILANN LOVES HER NUMBER!

In a sequence revealed on Snapchat, Nabilla was then amused by the curiosity of her only son! Puzzled, he kept touching the businesswoman’s navel.

” What is that ?! It’s mom’s navel, ”explains the influencer with a smile. And to also specify: “Milann he was connected to that”!

No doubt the excerpt melted Nabilla’s followers! On the Web, all his admirers are crazy about his son’s videos.

Curious and funny, Tarek’s nephew often melts the subscribers of his famous parents. Even if Thomas Vergara’s partner has a busy daily life, her priority remains above all Milann.

Like a real mother hen, Nabilla enjoys immortalizing all of the latter’s prowess. And their happiness is a pleasure to see!



