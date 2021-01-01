Nabilla fascinates her fans with her beautiful gazelle eyes!

Bomb alert ! Nabilla is creating the buzz and dazzles us with her make-up of the day and her pretty doe eyes that she reveals on her Instagram account.

Bomb alert ! Nabilla is creating the buzz and dazzles us with her make-up of the day and her pretty doe eyes that she reveals on her Instagram account.

The beautiful and sublime Nabilla does not stop talking about her. In Dubai or in Paris, the pretty brunette always puts us in the eyes… and for good reason… with her porcelain complexion, her doe eyes and her bombshell body, how not to fall for her?

Not surprisingly, Nabilla is followed by millions and millions of people on her Instagram account. On the lookout for the new trends she will create, fans love to follow her on her dream day.

And for this New Year’s Eve, the young woman did not do things by halves! Showing us her ultra-canon make-up, she is once again making the buzz and we understand why! Look :

NABILLA: HER NEW CHIC AND NATURAL MAKE-UP FOR THE EVENING OF THE 31st

As usual, Nabilla does not do things by halves … And for her New Year’s Eve, the young woman set the bar very, very high by making ultra-hot makeup.

Indeed, she spent her evening of the 31st with her friends Maeva Ghennam, Manon Tanti and Paola Locatelli but also her darling Thomas and their son Milan. Looked for the occasion, Nabilla set the powder on fire!

Dressed in black leather pants and a tight brown top, she bet it all on her evening make-up. Discreet but bright, the young woman got it right … Showcasing her as it should, so impossible to ignore her doe eyes, don’t you think?



