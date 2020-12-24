Nabilla comfortable in first class on the plane with Milann!

On Instagram, Nabilla shared a photo with her fans as she was in first class on the plane with Milann and Thomas.

Nabilla is back in France. The French influencer will therefore not be spending the end of year celebrations in Dubai with Milann and Thomas.

Indeed, yesterday, the French influencer confided to her subscribers that she was returning to France to celebrate Christmas with her family, but also that of Thomas. Before leaving, mother and son decided to wear matching outfits.

The son and his mother therefore strike a pose under a magnificent tree decorated especially for the occasion. Special mention to the jumpsuit worn by Milann which suited him perfectly.

The pretty brunette had captioned the photo with the following text: “My best gift is you, my son”. The two-year-old son of Nabilla and Thomas will therefore celebrate his second Christmas.

And the young woman has surely planned lots of gifts for her little one. Yesterday, the pretty brunette took a seat on a plane to the Capital.

NABILLA POSTS IN FIRST CLASS ALONGSIDE MILANN

With her luxurious lifestyle, Milann’s mother has obviously opted for a comfortable trip. So it was in first class that Nabilla traveled alongside the two men in her life.

“Direction Christmas,” captioned the pretty brunette who posted a photo a few hours ago on the social network Instagram with several festive emojis. A snapshot already liked more than 400,000 times in just a few hours.

In France for the holidays, the pretty brunette hopes that her son will be able to see his grandmother, Livia. With the global pandemic, Nabilla had not been able to see her mother’s mother for several months.

Very close to her family, whom she therefore considers her daily pillar, Nabilla hopes to feast with her close family in order to make up for lost time. In these difficult times, many stars are prioritizing quality time with their families, and we understand them.



