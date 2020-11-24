Nabilla catches Milann rummaging through her underwear!

Nabilla has not finished seeing all the colors with her son Milann. The little boy loves to go through his things and throw everything away.

Milann, Nabilla’s son is at the age when we do a lot of nonsense. So, he likes to rummage through his mother’s things but above all he loves to throw everything on the ground. Which amuses the star a little less. But hey, she must have had a hard time scolding him anyway.

A few days ago, the little boy was having fun pushing the laundry basket around the house. This time he’s tackling his mom’s closet. And we’ll have to put everything behind him. He puts the mess behind him!

Nabilla is filming it, she comments. “I love my son like he helps me tidy up.” She continues. “Well yes, these are mom’s panties. Milann is the other way around, we put them back. You are disturbing my heart. ”

But the little boy continues. And after the panties, he goes to Nabilla’s bras. He tries to put them in his mouth but his mom laughs and tells him. “You can’t eat that, my son, it’s for mom. ”

NABILLA HAS FUN WITH HER SON IN THE DRESSING ROOM

But Milann doesn’t stop there. After having messed up mom’s things, he goes to daddy’s drawers. Not jealous ! Nabilla continues to film him. “Now we’re going to daddy’s drawers. We are there we are in full storage. You have to put them away, not do anything stupid. ”

So in the end, the little boy concedes to help Nabilla put away a bra. She congratulates him. “Very well thank you, we are tidying up”. But Milann does not stop. He switches to shoes. Her mom can’t take it anymore. “In 5 minutes we had a great storage. She said wryly.

But Nabilla still has a lot of fun with her son. She then decides to put her bra on her head to entertain her son and it works! She clowns and finally has a good time with him. We still wish him good luck to tidy up.



