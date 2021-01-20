Nabilla can’t imagine Milann with mother his girlfriend friend

On her Snapchat account, Nabilla made some really funny revelations about her little boy Milann’s future girlfriend!

This Tuesday, January 19, Nabilla shared several Story videos from her Snapchat account. The one who is used to expressing herself about her daily life, has confided in her little boy Milann. And it’s hilarious.

Indeed, on her Snapchat account, Nabilla broached the subject of Milann’s future girlfriend. She said: “There are lots of people who tell me‘ When your son has a girlfriend. How are you going to do and all that? ‘ “.

Nabilla also added: “How to put it. My son will already have a girlfriend when he grows up. This is a baby so he has no girlfriend, it’s his mother his girlfriend. And when it does, it will happen ”.

The young woman also revealed: “I am not a torturer either. What do you want me to tell you. Like all mothers, it’s a little something. It’s life. But no” .

NABILLA REALLY DOESN’T WANT HER LITTLE BOY MILANN TO HAVE A GF LATER

Nabilla also explained, “It’s dead, he won’t have a girlfriend. My son is my life, my blood, my universe, everything for me. And I don’t want him to have a girlfriend. I will not lie. I do not think about it “.

Finally, the reality TV contestant concluded completely chuckled: “He’s a baby, he’s 1 year old. It will come when it does not come ”. So it would seem that she really dreads this period in Milann’s life.

On the other hand, like everyone else, she is going to see Milann’s love confronting him. It remains to be seen how she will react. Her son’s future girlfriend will surely have to face Nabilla before anything else.

This moment with Nabilla really promises to be epic. Fans can’t wait to hear more about the sequel. Case to follow!