Nabilla: Brother-in-law Camélia mother talks about her birth!

Nabilla’s sister-in-law, Camélia has just given birth! Is she confiding for the first time about this experience?

Nabilla is therefore in heaven! Indeed, her sister-in-law Camélia has just given birth. She therefore confides for the first time on this experience in a story posted on Snapchat.

Nabilla has been waiting for this for several days now. She has just been an aunty for the first time in her life. Her brother Tarek had a baby boy, Liaam, on November 11.

Nabilla’s sister-in-law announced the news on her Instagram account. She had accompanied the photo with the following caption: “I still wonder how I managed to live without you, you gave meaning to my life my son”.

And this Thursday, November 19, Camélia confides for the first time on the subject. And the least we can say is that the emotion was there. On her Snapchat account, she says: “It was my stressful moment. When the doctor arrived, I was not well, I saw him as my enemy. ”

“Tarek didn’t want to look, I was really not well, I was making noise and in fact I didn’t feel a thing. So me anyway, I experienced it very well. ”

Nabilla’s sister-in-law then continues: “When I wake up from an hour of nap, the midwife arrives and checks my cervix, I was then open at 9 cm. So we go to work. ”

“The delivery took 15 minutes. I really didn’t push for long. And there you have it, I found it too beautiful, I smelled its smell. With Tarek we both whined, we were in a state of happiness, in a bubble. It’s indescribable. ”

Camélia then tells a rather surprising anecdote: “When my son was born, I see a poo … I tell myself that it is not me who has just done that and no one tells me: ‘It is your little wolf who just pooped ‘. He pooped as soon as he got out ”.

Nabilla then showed her joy on Instagram: “He’s beautiful, too good-looking, that’s crazy stuff. I am so happy. I hope I can see him again today or later when they are out of the hospital. “



