Nabilla asks Thomas Vergara to give her his body scrub!

On her Instagram account, Nabilla has just proven that her darling Thomas Vergara was ready to do anything to satisfy her, until he gave him his scrubs

Knowing how to be forgiven is an art. Some take their muse to restaurants, others buy gifts, and still others give them scrubs. Thomas Vergara is part of the latter category. Indeed, Nabilla’s companion had to comply with his wife’s demands.

To be forgiven may be overkill. Indeed, some might believe that the pretty brunette and Milann’s dad would have once again quarreled while reading these words. It is not so.

In fact, if Thomas has one thing to be forgiven for on Nabilla’s part, it’s for playing too much. You all already know that the PS5 was released a few days ago. Like many influencers, the young man was receiving one despite the shortage.

A great player who is the hunk, he would not manage to part with it and would spend his time on it. What strongly annoy Nabilla, but also all the women of the world, for the majority.

This is why, in order to “apologize” for playing the PS5, Milann’s dad had to “erase” his beauty.

THOMAS “GUM” NABILLA

People who haven’t been able to see Nabilla’s latest story may not know what Thomas’s state of mind was doing the “job.” So we invite you to see the shot above, just to understand how lacking in spirit.

Something that seemed to feel the young mother. Since she was saying, “Do you want to go? To which Tarek’s brother-in-law replied: “Completely”. His wife, reminding him that he had been able to spend a lot of time in front of the PS5 while leaving his other half behind:

“But saw you I let you play and all you can do my scrub baby? If she thought she would make him listen to reason with this sentence, Nabilla was wrong. Her man then retorted: “But that’s it I erased you there, aren’t we going to do this for 3 hours anyway? So it’s my hand erasing there. ”

The only concern is that there would only be one leg left: “No! You made me one leg! “So you will have understood, Thomas undoubtedly spent” 3 hours “erasing his wife.



