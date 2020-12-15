Nabilla and Thomas Vergara ready to have another child?

On her Snapchat account, Nabilla revealed to her subscribers if she was ready to have another child with her husband Thomas Vergara!

Over a year ago, Nabilla gave birth to her first child. This is an adorable little boy named Milann. The latter is the greatest happiness of his parents. Thomas Vergara and his sweetheart seem really over the moon.

And recently a new baby has come to add to the family. Indeed, Nabilla’s brother had a little boy with his sweetheart, Camélia. On social networks, Tarek said: “Hello Liaam”.

Nabilla’s brother also added: “Today it’s been a day since you were born. And I’m filled with love with your mom if you only knew. You also brought back to my life the thing I was missing a son “.

The young man also revealed, “I will always be there for you. Even at the risk of my life know it. You are my greatest achievement. And you gave meaning to my life. Mom fought to bring you into the world “.

NABILLA AND THOMAS VERGARA WANT A NEW BABY

Finally, Tarek Benattia concluded: “But now you are a little angel with us”. And the least that can be said is that Nabilla seems very happy to be an auntie.

This Monday, December 14, the young woman also shared several videos on her Snapchat account. She explained, “Yesterday I saw my little nephew. It was too much madness. He is too beautiful” .

The reality TV contestant also added, “It made me want to have another child too much. I swear. Even Thomas. It’s a crazy thing when it’s very small like that, it has nothing to do with it. ”

Finally, Milann’s mother said: “They are all too good at all ages. But it actually brought back too many memories. It remains to be seen whether they will take the plunge. To be continued!



