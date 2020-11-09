Nabilla and Thomas pay a visit to the Great Mosque!

In traditional clothes, Nabilla and Thomas visit the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The couple appear hand in hand in this holy place.

Through social networks, Nabilla reveals everything about her hectic daily life. The famous blogger thus appears alongside Thomas in the Grand Mosque of Abu Dhabi!

Very active on social networks, Nabilla makes her millions of fans happy. And for good reason !

Every day, the former reality TV candidate thus feeds her various accounts with exclusive content. With it, Internet users do not have time to be bored.

They then follow the adventures of their idol en masse, in search of new nuggets. And yet, there is plenty to do!

As a result, Nabilla has no less than 6 million subscribers on Instagram, one of her favorite platforms. High class !

And to the delight of its very large audience, the darling of Thomas Vergara has just unveiled her activity of the day.

NABILA VISITS THE GREAT MOSQUE OF ABU DHABI WITH THOMAS!

Earlier today, Nabilla therefore fed her Instagram story with unpublished videos. And his fans rejoice!

The social media star therefore appears in the Grand Mosque of Abu Dhabi, alongside his darling Thomas. And it’s beautiful!

She then shows us around and unveils sublime decorations. Internet users still can’t believe it! It must be said that it is very impressive.

We can see the couple in traditional outfits. Thomas then appears dressed all in white, while Nabilla wears a very beautiful black dress.

Amazed, fans of the most popular couple on the Internet then reacted en masse to the posts of their idols. We’ll let you take a look, but … Watch your eyes!



