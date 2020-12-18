Nabilla and Maeva Ghennam soon to be fired from Dubai?

A rumor circulates around Nabilla and Maeva Ghennam. Indeed, both could be fired from Dubai. Find out why

What if Nabilla and Maeva Ghennam were to return to France? Or at least, to forcefully leave Dubai? This is the crazy rumor that has been running for a few days. A rumor that still remains well founded. Indeed, the two decided to kiss full on the mouth a little while ago and to post this kiss on the Web.

In Dubai, however, same-sex relationships are found to be illegal. This is why, by doing such an act, the two women could attract a lot of trouble according to our colleagues at Melty.

It is also for this reason that the rumor of an eviction from the Emirati city hovers around Nabilla and Maeva. It remains to be seen whether the government will really go that far. Because homosexual relations may remain forbidden, there are much more serious things in life. And it would be better to focus on it. Rather than blaming two women for a kiss.

This may not be the case in France, but the Dubai police don’t mess around with this stuff. It could even be very firm and authoritarian on this subject.

Fortunately, Maeva Ghennam wanted to be reassuring on Snapchat. Speaking of this story and letting it be known that she and Nabilla hadn’t had any concerns following the kiss.

NABILLA AND MAEVA GHENNAM FACING THE POLICE

But, if this story made so much noise, it is because many fans have reported that the pretty brunette has had issues with the police. However, it was not about law enforcement per se.

Indeed, Nabilla’s mate wanted to speak on the subject and dot the i’s: “To say that I was arrested by the police in Dubai … That I had problems with the police is not true. ”

Before adding, “It was security at the Mall that stopped me. Because I wasn’t dressed properly. And then I went to buy some clothes. But by no means do I have any problems with the police in Dubai “.

So now you know why Maeva had “trouble” with the Dubai police. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that her kiss with Nabilla doesn’t cause her more worry than she already has.



