Nabilla and Léna Situations are preparing a collaboration!

On her Snapchat account, Nabilla told her fans that she was preparing a secret project with Léna Situations. We want to know more !

This year, Léna Situations succeeded in everything. The beautiful brunette took out her book and made a real hit. But she doesn’t stop there in her plans. She even decided to do a mysterious collaboration with Nabilla.

This Thursday, December 17, Nabilla shared several videos on her Snapchat account. Initially, she unveiled a sublime look to her fans. But that’s not all. She also unveiled a very busy aperitif buffet.

And on her video, Nabilla showed her fans that she was with Léna Situations. The latter was taking care of Milann. According to them, the little boy tried to take foie gras.

The influencer revealed that Nabilla’s son really has “luxury tastes.” A few hours later, the mother shared a new photo on the social network. She showed off with her best smile alongside Léna Situations.

NABILLA AND LÉNA SITUATIONS REMAIN DISCREET ABOUT THEIR PROJECT

Fans are really wondering what Nabilla and Léna Situations are doing together. A little later in the day, the sweetheart of Thomas Vergara unveiled an arm on which we can see written “+ = +”. All this by identifying the YouTuber.

So it seems that the two are preparing a real project. But they didn’t decide to reveal more, much to their fans’ dismay. So you have to be patient before finding out what the reality TV candidate is up to.

And a few minutes ago, the Love Island presenter surprised her subscribers again. In fact, she has shared several videos where she ambianced herself to music. And the latter is very familiar.

Indeed, Milann’s mother and Léna Situations danced to the music of Sofiane “Dingue de toi (Nabilla)”. Big moment of nostalgia!



