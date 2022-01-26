N64 Games On Nintendo Switch Have Improved After Update 1.2

Nintendo Switch: The service added classic Kyoto console titles alongside Mega Drive titles, but they launched with serious emulation problems. The arrival of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack did not come without complaints, not because of the extra subscription, but also because titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or Super Mario 64 had errors in their emulation. The Nintendo 64 classics were released with lag and graphic and sound problems. Judging from user feedback, some of these issues have been fixed with the most recent update (1.2), which was released with Banjo-Kazooei.

“The input lag is more worked on,” Modern Vintage Gamer explained on his YouTube channel. “It’s certainly not fixed, but it’s better than its original release and it shows that Nintendo is listening, or at least reading feedback and trying to figure these things out.” The youtuber has used The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as an example, which goes from an input lag of 5-6 frames to 1-2 frames. In other games the difference is different.

“Again, it’s not perfect. And given the nature of the emulation it may never be, but it’s clear that Nintendo has reduced the lag here and the game in general feels much better to the player, so that’s been a pretty good result.”

The water from Ocarina of Time

Another of the problems that attracted the most attention was the water in the Temple —forgive the redundancy— of the water. Another user has shared a screenshot on Twitter that shows that the Japanese have already modified the texture. From here it will be necessary to see if Nintendo takes note and continues to improve the product, a promise to which it previously committed.

The individual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is priced at 39.99 euros per year, while the family subscription can be purchased for 69.99 euros.