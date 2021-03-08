Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 inspires cosplay!

During the last Nintendo Direct, Masahiro Sakurai, the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, revealed the next fighters already available for the second season of the game’s DLC: Pyra and Mythra, straight out of the RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 2!

Naturally, this greatly increased popular interest in heroines, and this created a great opportunity to share the beautiful version of Mythra made by professional cosplayer Sakanaya Gupico! Above, we can see how your fantasy is full of details very faithful to the game!

If you want to check out more of Sakanaya’s work, just visit her Facebook and Twitter pages.

