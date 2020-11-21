Myth: Ernesto Canto, athlete of the Mexico Olympics, died

The Mexican Ernesto Canto, Olympic champion of the 20-kilometer walk test in Los Angeles 1984, died this Friday as a result of complications derived from aggressive cancer at the age of 61.

The Mexican Olympic Committee reported the unfortunate death of the former athlete, the only Mexican Olympic athlete to win all possible titles in his specialty.

Born in Mexico City on October 18, 1959, Canto became known as an athletics great by winning the 1981 World Cup in Valencia, although his first major triumph was on August 7, 1983 in Helsinki, where he He became champion of the 20-kilometer walk and won the first medal of the first world championships in athletics.

A year later, he was confirmed as the best in the world by winning gold at the Los Angeles Olympics, with 1h23: 13 and seven seconds ahead of his compatriot Raúl González.

By winning the Pan American Games in Caracas 1983 and the Central American and Caribbean Games in Havana 1982, the Mexican completed the virtuous circle of an Olympic sportsman, by winning gold medals. He was also world record holder shortly before his Olympic title, walking the 20 kilometers in 1h 18:40, he is considered one of the greatest athletes in Latin America in the 20th century.



