Mystery of the Monolith Attacked in the USA Solved

The mystery of the monolith that originated in the US state of California has been solved. Wade McKenzie, a street artist, said that they made this monolith with friends and placed it. Expressing that they made the same monolith again after it was attacked, the street artist also mentioned some details about the monolith.

In the news we shared with you last week, we talked about the monoliths emerging one after another in various places. The monolith, which first appeared in Utah and then Romania, and also in California, confused people. Now there has been a development of the monolith that originated in California and was then attacked. The name who placed the monolith explained the details of the event.

Monoliths are one of the most controversial events. Some people believe that these were only made by humans, while others believe that these mysterious structures were placed by aliens. No statement has yet been made regarding monoliths found elsewhere, but it is now certain that the monolith in California was made and installed by human hands.

Monolith in California, erected for “guerrilla art”

The name behind the monolot that originated in California is Wade McKenzie. McKenzie, who lives as a street artist, says that they decided to do such a thing with the introduction of the monoliths. Wade McKenzie, who says they built the three-sided structure with his friends Travis Kenny, Randall Kenny and Jared Riddle, states that they worked for a few hours.

Stating that everyone in the team is almost 50 years old, McKenzie says that they rebuilt the attacked monolith and erected it where it was. Stating that they had to walk 3 kilometers and climb 400 meters in this process, the street artist emphasizes that the weight of this structure is 90 kilograms. McKenzie says that both she and her friends are still in shape.



