Mystery box in Pokémon GO: what it is and how to get it

Niantic details how to get the Pokémon GO Mystery Box in a simple way thanks to the Pokémon HOME cloud system; we tell you.

Niantic is preparing a special event to connect Pokémon GO with Pokémon HOME. Thanks to this we will be able to find field research, bonuses and the option to find Meltan in her shiny / variocolor form. In addition, we can also get a Mystery Box, whose content and usefulness are detailed below, in addition to explaining how you can activate it in Pokémon GO in an easy and simple way.

What is the Pokémon GO Mystery Box?

The Mysterious Box is an item that we can use to attract the singular Pokémon Meltan to our area in order to capture it. It is an exclusive object that is only available during certain periods of time and certain events, so we must be attentive to them if we want to get a Meltan (and, hopefully, with its shiny or variocolor version).

Date and time

Specifically, the event that concerns us on this occasion will last from this Tuesday, November 17 from 08:00 AM (local time) until next Monday, November 23 at 22:00 (local time). Once the completion deadline has passed, it will be impossible again for us to see Meltan in her variocolor form, at least not until an event similar to the one we currently have available is announced.

How to get a Mystery Box?

We can get a Mystery Box simply by connecting our Pokémon HOME account (it can be the free version) with that of Pokémon GO. By doing so, we will automatically obtain this useful item in our GO inventory, so that we can use it when we think it is most convenient (it is advisable to do it during the event).

How to activate the Mystery Box?

We simply have to go to the inventory (in the Pokémon GO app) and select the Mystery Box. There we can easily activate it and what we must bear in mind is that Meltan’s attraction effect will only last for a certain period of time, after which we will have to wait for a “cooling” time until we can use the box again. .



