Mysterious Teaser Release, JYP Entertainment Will Debut a New Group?

Right at midnight Monday (01/11), JYP Entertainment uploaded a teaser video through their YouTube channel.

The teaser video is titled ‘Heroes are Coming’ and the video reads, “We are all heroes”.

For now, JYP Entertainment has not provided any information regarding the release of the teaser.

However, many fans speculated that the teaser was intended for the debut of a new JYP Entertainment group.

While waiting for further information, you can see the teaser video below!