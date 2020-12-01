Mysterious monolith emerges and disappears in Romania

The mystery surrounding the monolith that was discovered in a desert region in Utah, in the United States, continues. After the object became a tourist spot for the curious and simply disappeared without a trace, a similar artifact was found on another continent.

According to the Reuters news agency, the second monolith appeared on a hill in the town of Piatra Neamt, which is in northern Romania. He was reported to have been seen for the first time last Thursday (26) and removed on Monday (30), without any clue as to the origin or who rescued the piece.

The Romanian monolith is about 3 meters high and has a different composition from that found in Utah: the metal had designs on one side and better ability to show reflections. The Daily Mail website obtained a video record of the building before it was removed.

Any relation?

The region’s police will investigate what happened, as the structure was installed illegally in an area of ​​environmental protection and archaeological importance. Nearby, there are ruins of a fortress built by the Dacians, people who occupied the territory in antiquity.

The discovery and disappearance of both monoliths already raises hypotheses: there are those who bet on a viral campaign for some entertainment production, such as a movie or game, or a simple joke by a local artist. The two objects may not even be related, since the European model may have been only the work of someone inspired by the initial story.



